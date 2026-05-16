Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
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16.05.2026 18:06:02
This Beaten-Down Fintech Stock Landed a Massive $102 Million Vote of Confidence
On May 15, 2026, North Reef Capital Management disclosed a major buy of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), acquiring an estimated $102.21 million in shares based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, North Reef Capital Management increased its stake in Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 5,550,000 shares during the first quarter, bringing its total to 7,650,000 shares. The estimated value of the shares added was $102.21 million, based on the quarter’s average unadjusted closing price. The quarter-end value of the Alkami stake rose by $71.43 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes.Alkami Technology, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based digital banking solutions for financial institutions. The company leverages a proprietary, multi-tenant architecture to deliver scalable and secure software products that help clients onboard users, enhance engagement, and improve operational efficiency. With a focus on serving community and regional banks as well as credit unions, Alkami aims to provide a competitive edge in digital banking through innovation and a comprehensive product suite.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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