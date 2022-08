This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Just Doesn't Have the Disney Magic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) makes it look so easy. Its movies have created a portfolio of characters that spawn toys, theme park rides, and TV shows, producing a virtuous circle of revenue generation. Each of its businesses helps reinforce the others to build up what has become one of the most successful entertainment stocks in the world. Many try to replicate that Disney magic, but few succeed -- and certainly none on the scale that the House of Mouse has done. Unfortunately, toy maker Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is not among even those lesser companies. This formerly high-flying growth stock is realizing just how difficult it is to create the flywheel effect that extracts greater profits from its properties, and it's now considering dismantling yet another piece of what Disney makes seem effortless.Continue reading