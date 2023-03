This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Looks Like a Bargain Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Attention, bargain shoppers. There's a fire sale on bank stocks following the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the now -defunct subsidiary of SVB Financial.After the market closed on Friday, March 10, SVB was placed into receivership and since then many bank stocks have been falling. This includes shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), which are down about 17% since Silicon Valley Bank warned investors it was having liquidity issues.Despite both being from northern California, SoFi doesn't have much in common with SVB. Read on to see why buying SoFi on the dip looks like a smart move right now.Continue reading