This Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stock Could Easily 10x

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Largely known for its video conferencing app, Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is in the midst of an intriguing business transition. In this segment of "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 21, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall look at the tools and services the company is adding to become a highly lucrative fully integrated telecommunications platform.Continue reading