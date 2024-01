This Beaten-Down Stock Has a Potentially Massive Upside Catalyst. Time to Buy?

Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) tanked last year. Shares of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project developer have plummeted more than 70% over the past 12 months. Several factors have weighed on the company, including concerns about how it would fund its massive Driftwood LNG project. However, a potentially massive upside catalyst has recently emerged. The LNG developer has hired investment bank Lazard, which will, among other things, explore a sale of the company. Here's a look at whether this new development makes Tellurian a buy. Tellurian has been looking for ways to fund its massive Driftwood project. The company has already started building the first phase of the LNG export terminal in Louisiana. The natural gas company estimates it would cost about $14.5 billion to develop the two-plant, 11 million ton per year project. That's a lot more than Tellurian can handle on its own. The company ended the third quarter with $1.3 billion in total assets and $59.3 million of cash and equivalents. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel