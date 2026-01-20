Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
20.01.2026 10:00:00
This Beaten-Down Stock Just Posted Record Revenue. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) finally turning things around? After terrible performances during the past five years -- when the business lost more than 90% of its market value -- the company has had strong momentum in the past six months.Much of that was due to positive regulatory developments in the U.S. cannabis market, but Tilray's most recent quarterly update was also well received by the market, with the company's shares rising on the heels of its earnings release. Can the stock continue moving in the right direction?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!