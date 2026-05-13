Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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14.05.2026 00:15:00
This Beautiful-but-Boring HVAC Stock Has Quietly Crushed the Market -- and Its Run Is Far From Over
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock is up an incredible 1,240% over the last three years, and up 116% in 2026 alone as I write. It's an astonishing run that speaks to the explosion in artificial intelligence (AI) data center spending in the period. It's a run that could easily continue, and at the same time end abruptly. Here's what you need to know before buying the stock.The mechanical and electrical services contractor is enjoying an unprecedented boom in demand coming from spending on AI infrastructure. The company constructs, installs, and services heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); as well as plumbing, electrical, and associated services for commercial and institutional customers.Given the critical importance of HVAC and electrical systems to data centers and the ongoing arms race to build out AI infrastructure, the company's services have come into great demand. A look at the company's backlog reveals why the stock is up massively. To put the figures into context, the company's estimated 2026 revenue is almost $12 billion, so the backlog alone represents a full year's revenue. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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