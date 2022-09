This Billionaire Bought Polygon Over a Year Ago: 3 Reasons to Still Buy the Dip Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mark Cuban built a reputation over nearly the last four decades as one of the most prolific tech investors of our time. Since his first investments in the industry during the internet boom of the 1990s, he has amassed a fortune of more than $4.5 billion. Being no stranger to up-and-coming technologies, it makes sense that Cuban is a fan of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Over the last few years, Cuban has built positions in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even the memecoin Dogecoin. He's got a diverse portfolio of companies too, which range from household names like OpenSea, the biggest market for non-fungible tokens (NFTS) and rival SuperRare to new start-ups such as Fabrica, which turns real estate into NFTs. He even made an investment in the Layer 2 Ethereum sidechain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), back in May 2021. Polygon is unique because instead of trying to create an alternative to Ethereum, it offers a scaling solution to help the blockchain work more efficiently. Polygon processes Ethereum transactions off the main blockchain and then adds them at a later date. This lowers fees and increases speeds, but most importantly maintains compatibility with Ethereum.