This Billionaire Is Selling AI Stocks, Including Nvidia

Billionaire David Tepper has a way of beating the rest of the market to major investing trends, and artificial intelligence was no exception. He rode Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) over the past year, but now he's selling.In this video, Travis Hoium shows how Tepper's portfolio has changed and what he may be seeing in the market.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 2, 2024. The video was published on March 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel