Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
03.03.2026 23:22:00
This Billionaire Is Selling Amazon and Microsoft and Buying This Impressive AI Stock Up Over 1,200% Since 2023
With the latest round of 13F forms out, we have some new insights into what stocks are in the portfolios of billionaire hedge fund managers. One fund I follow is Third Point, run by billionaire Daniel Loeb. During the fourth quarter, he made some interesting moves, selling Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). However, he didn't just sit on a pile of cash. He added to his position in another stock that has been on a huge run over the past few years. The stock is up more than 1,200% since 2023, and it's none other than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).This is another vote of confidence for Nvidia -- a stock that has been leading the markets for some time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
