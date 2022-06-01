Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.06.2022 13:16:00
This Billionaire Just Loaded Up on Shares of Shopify. Should You?
After shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) tumbled more than 73% year to date, the company's management team decided to add to their positions. Insider buying typically shows conviction in the long-term trajectory of the business, especially when it is done on the open market, rather than through stock options. Considering that Shopify's CEO, Tobias Lütke, bought $10 million worth of Shopify stock in early May -- along with several other Shopify executives adding to their positions -- this management team seems to think highly of the stock today. But what should long-term investors think about the company? Should investors follow in Lütke's footsteps and buy shares while they are down? The stock has fallen drastically because of macroeconomic uncertainties, but this could be a buying opportunity for investors who are willing to hold this company for the long haul. Continue reading
