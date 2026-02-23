NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.02.2026 17:14:00
This Billionaire Just Sold Nvidia and AMD Shares to Buy These AI Stocks
Billionaire investor David Tepper of Appaloosa Management was busy making moves to his portfolio in Q4. One of the more interesting themes to emerge was that Tepper trimmed his stakes in artificial intelligence (AI) chip stocks to buy shares of companies that are spending big on AI infrastructure.During the quarter, he lowered his positions in both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). He cut his Nvidia stake by more than 10%, while slashing his AMD position by two-thirds. Nvidia is still his seventh-largest position. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
