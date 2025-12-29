Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
29.12.2025 23:33:58
This Biotech Fund Exited an $8 Million Edgewise Stake as the Stock Slid Double Digits
California-based Foresite Capital Management VI fully exited Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the quarter ended September 30, reducing its position by 585,000 shares worth about $7.67 million.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC sold its entire stake in Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the third quarter. The trade amounted to an estimated $7.67 million based on quarterly average pricing, and the fund reported no remaining shares in the company as of September 30.Edgewise Therapeutics was previously about 4.3% of AUM in the prior quarter.
