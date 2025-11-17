Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
17.11.2025 18:20:13
This Biotech Fund Has an $85 Million Bet on Amylyx as Stock Surges 180% and Co-CEOs Tease 'Transformational' Year Ahead
California-based TCG Crossover Management reported a buy of 300,000 shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) during the third quarter, increasing its position by approximately $46.8 million, according to an SEC filing on Friday.According to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, TCG Crossover Management increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) by purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the third quarter. The fund’s position in the company grew to 6.2 million shares with a reported market value of $84.9 million as of September 30.The fund's AMLX position now represents 4.2% of its $2 billion in 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
