Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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17.05.2026 20:32:26
This Biotech Has a June 30 FDA Catalyst. A Fund Just Cut Its Stake by $7 Million
HighVista Strategies reported a sale of 238,243 shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.08 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies reduced its stake in Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 238,243 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was about $7.08 million, based on the period's average closing price. After accounting for stock price movements, the quarter-end value of the position declined by $8.97 million.Viridian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of antibody-based therapies for serious diseases, with an emphasis on thyroid eye disease. The company leverages advanced monoclonal antibody technology to address unmet medical needs in its target markets. Its strategic focus on innovative biologics positions it to compete in the evolving landscape of specialty therapeutics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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