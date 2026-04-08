Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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08.04.2026 12:30:00

This Biotech Has a Pipeline That Could Redefine Its Entire Therapeutic Area

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has significantly lagged broader equities over the past five years. There are several reasons for that. Challenging economic conditions have led investors to rotate their money out of somewhat speculative investments, and it also doesn't help that the biotech's only approved medicine has, so far, generated little revenue. However, there is one key reason the stock could still deliver outstanding returns over the long run: Its pipeline could help redefine an entire therapeutic area. Let's dig in. Image source: Getty Images.CRISPR Therapeutics has a fair number of pipeline candidates for a biotech worth a bit under $5 billion. Using its gene-editing platform, the company is targeting various areas with high unmet needs. Some of its most promising products in development are aiming to address risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Consider, for instance, CTX310, being developed for certain patients with high levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides (TGs) due to various conditions, including some genetic disorders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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