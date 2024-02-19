19.02.2024 16:30:00

This Biotech IPO Stock Just Took a Tumble, But Don't Give Up on It Yet

Metagenomi (NASDAQ: MGX) closed its initial public offering on Feb. 13, and its debut on the market has been looking rocky. Though shares of the gene-editing specialist were offered at a price of $15 per share, they are now trading at close to $12, and despite some choppy price action, they likely won't recover these losses anytime soon.Nonetheless, there's more than one reason to not write this young biotech off just yet. Here's why.Biotech stocks lose value after their IPO all the time, and it doesn't necessarily mean a company is doomed to fail or will suffer from poor sentiment for a prolonged period. As long as a player has enough money to fund its research and development (R&D) work to reach the next milestone, there's usually still a chance that success is possible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 31,74 -1,76% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Asien schließen uneins
Während der heimische Markt um die Nulllinie pendelt, zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten indes im Verlauf uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen