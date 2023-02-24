|
This Biotech Is Already Using AI, but Is the Growth Stock a Buy?
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is a biotech that's operating on multiple bleeding edges of innovation as it works to engineer and manufacture biological cells at scale. Between its highly automated cell culture facilities and its machine learning-enabled gene-editing capabilities, this company is betting big on the disruptive power of innovative technology.Betting on young and innovative businesses is often highly risky for investors, and this stock is no exception. Will its innovative uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics be enough to make investors wealthier, or is it better to wait and see what this upstart biotech can do before deciding whether to invest? Ginkgo makes money by designing and culturing microorganisms like yeast that are intended to help produce valuable molecules. Its customers approach the company with a target molecule they need more of. Ginkgo scientists and engineers work with the partner company to genetically engineer the appropriate cell platform for the task, grow the engineered cells in bioreactors at a large scale, isolate the product of interest, and then finally pass the product back to the customer.Continue reading
