Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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24.05.2026 16:19:48
This Biotech Is Up 60%. A Top Healthcare Fund Just Bought Another $11 Million
Deep Track Capital disclosed a buy of 168,066 additional Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $11.50 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Deep Track Capital increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 168,066 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.50 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $79.69 million, a change that includes both share purchases and stock price movement.Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, with a focus on advancing novel oral therapeutics for chronic diseases. The company leverages expertise in GPCR-targeted drug discovery to address significant unmet needs in metabolic and pulmonary indications. Its pipeline and differentiated approach position it to compete in the evolving landscape of oral therapeutics for complex diseases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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