This Biotech Stock Could Offer Big Growth - Even During A Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The healthcare industry has long been touted as recession-proof, and for good reason: People get sick, regardless of what the economy might be doing around them. Dig deeper into the industry, though, and that truth becomes a bit more fluid. Providers – like doctors and hospitals – are more likely to feel some of the economic pinch, while other sectors, such as the pharmarmaceutical industry, have historically done well regardless of the market's swings.And then there are biotechs. These companies make medicines that are derived from or made with material from living organisms. Although this sector has much more volatility to it than the big established hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, it can be extremely resilient. The right company can add some solid growth opportunities to your portfolio.Continue reading