AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
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20.03.2026 17:01:06
This Biotech Stock Has Surged 250% in a Year as One Investor Discloses $10 Million New Position
On February 17, 2026, Boone Capital Management disclosed a new position in Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA), acquiring 398,482 shares worth $10.48 million at quarter’s end.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Boone Capital Management reported acquiring 398,482 shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter. The estimated value of these shares was $10.48 million at quarter’s end.Tyra Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of precision therapies for cancer and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary SNAP platform to accelerate drug design and address tumor resistance mechanisms. With a focused pipeline and expertise in FGFR biology, Tyra aims to establish a competitive position in targeted oncology therapeutics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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