Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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24.05.2026 16:13:59
This Biotech Stock Is Up 355%. One Fund Added a $169 Million Position Last Quarter
On May 15, 2026, Deep Track Capital disclosed a new position in Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), acquiring 6,772,595 shares—an estimated $169.31 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 15, 2026 SEC filing, Deep Track Capital reported acquiring 6,772,595 shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $169.31 million, based on the period’s average unadjusted closing price. As of March 31, 2026, the fund’s Alumis stake was valued at $149.20 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price changes during the quarter.Alumis is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for autoimmune and neuroinflammatory conditions. It leverages expertise in allosteric TYK2 inhibition to advance a pipeline of differentiated clinical candidates. With a focus on unmet medical needs, Alumis aims to establish a competitive edge through innovative science and targeted clinical development strategies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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