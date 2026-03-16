Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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16.03.2026 19:03:45
This Biotech Stock Surged 75% Last Quarter and Pulled a New $9 Million Investment
On February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners disclosed a buy of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA), adding 264,468 shares in a move estimated at $9.39 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Eversept Partners increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 264,468 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $9.39 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the fund's Vera Therapeutics holding rose by $73.99 million, a figure that reflects both new purchases and stock price appreciation.Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in immunological disease treatments, headquartered in Brisbane, California. The company leverages a robust pipeline of biologic candidates to address unmet medical needs in nephrology and infectious diseases. Its strategy centers on advancing innovative therapies through late-stage clinical development to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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