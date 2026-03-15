Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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16.03.2026 00:05:23
This Biotech Stock Up Nearly 100% in a Year Has Drawn a New $20 Million Share Investment
On February 17, 2026, Parkman Healthcare Partners disclosed a new position in EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT), acquiring 1,088,033 shares in the fourth quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Parkman Healthcare Partners established a new stake in EyePoint by purchasing 1,088,033 shares during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $19.88 million as a result of the acquisition.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative sustained-release drug delivery systems for ocular diseases. The company leverages proprietary technologies and strategic alliances to address unmet needs in ophthalmology, with a focus on chronic and severe retinal conditions. Its differentiated product pipeline and commercial partnerships support its positioning as a leader in ophthalmic therapeutics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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