Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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22.03.2026 01:00:02
This Biotech Stock Winner Is Up 72%, but a $4 Million Trim Signals a Slight Reset
DAFNA Capital Management reported selling 222,847 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $3.89 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, DAFNA Capital Management reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222,847 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $3.89 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter’s end declined by $1.87 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer, with a focus on hematologic malignancies and immune-mediated conditions. The company leverages a pipeline of differentiated assets and strategic collaborations to advance its clinical programs. Syndax's approach centers on addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, positioning it as a key innovator within the biopharmaceutical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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