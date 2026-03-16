Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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16.03.2026 20:54:57
This Biotech With a Breakout MS Drug Draws $8 Million Investment Amid 30% Stock Drop
On February 17, 2026, ACT Capital Management disclosed a new position in TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), acquiring 268,875 shares worth $8,015,164.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, ACT Capital Management established a new position in TG Therapeutics during the prior quarter, acquiring 268,875 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $8,015,164, reflecting the full impact of the new holding’s valuation.TG Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hematologic cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company leverages a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and targeted therapies to address unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology. With a growing commercial footprint and strategic partnerships, TG Therapeutics aims to expand its market presence through both proprietary product launches and collaborative agreements. Its focus on novel mechanisms of action and differentiated clinical profiles underpins its competitive positioning in the biotechnology industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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