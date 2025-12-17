BlackRock Aktie
WKN: 928193 / ISIN: US09247X1019
|
17.12.2025 17:35:00
This BlackRock ETF Could Soar 24,000%, According to Billionaire Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor is one of the most successful businessmen around. He started his company, Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, in 1989, providing business intelligence software to enterprise clients. Today, his net worth is an astounding $5.2 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has completely shifted his focus in recent years. And he's extremely bullish on a leading digital asset, thinking its price is set to go to the moon. If his forecast is correct, there's a popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) offered by BlackRock that could soar 24,000%. Here's what investors need to know. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!