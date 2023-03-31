|
31.03.2023 14:50:00
This Blockbuster Drug's Latest News Could Be Another Home Run for AbbVie
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently shared positive top-line results from its phase 3 clinical trial of Skyrizi that treated patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).With an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration looking more like a matter of "when" than "if," it's worth asking the following question: What would such an event mean for the pharmaceutical company's revenue? Let's examine the data from the clinical trial and the U.S. UC market to resolve this question. Ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes damage to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Not to be confused with the other type of IBD that hurts the GI tract, Crohn's disease, UC is limited to the colon and rectum. This is opposed to Crohn's disease, which can affect any section of the GI tract from the mouth to the anus.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
