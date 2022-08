This Blue Chip Stock Is On Fire: Should You Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in companies with reliable businesses is essential in an economic environment fraught with uncertainty.Catering to the needs of ranchers, recreational farmers, and everyone that enjoys the rural way of life, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest retailer in its niche. Needless to say, this builds in competitive advantages for the company. Is the stock a buy for growth and dividend investors? Let's dig into Tractor Supply's fundamentals and valuation to find out. In late July, Tractor Supply shared its financial results for the second quarter ended June 25. The company once again beat the analyst consensus for net sales and diluted earnings per share (EPS) during the quarter.