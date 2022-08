This Bold Unity Software Prediction Could Make Shareholders a Huge Return

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although the world is full of uncertainties, one transition that seems inevitable is a move to a more digital society, regardless of whether it is at work or home. Now that technology exists to make life-like renderings, businesses are using it more to develop digital twin models with various uses.One company powering this transformation is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With its powerful animation software, Unity has quickly become the choice of many top content creators. However, Unity started primarily as a game development platform, and the expansion outside gaming marks a significant departure from its original business but unlocks a massive market.The use case of Unity's creation software seemed endless in 2021, but the hype quickly wore off as the stock crashed from its all-time high. Now down 70% from that high, is Unity Software worth another look? Continue reading