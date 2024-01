This Boring Dividend Stock Just Hit an All-Time High and No One Is Talking About It

When it comes to titans in the industrial sector, maybe you think of a defense contractor like RTX or Lockheed Martin, an industrial conglomerate like General Electric or Honeywell, a railroad like Union Pacific, or an original equipment manufacturer like Caterpillar or Siemens.Chances are you don't think about one of the most important yet boring industries out there -- waste management. Specifically, the collection, transportation, and sorting of waste and recycling.WM (NYSE: WM), formerly known as Waste Management, does it all and has a dominant position as the largest company in its industry. It hit a new intraday all-time high on Jan. 17 before closing at an all-time high on Jan. 18.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel