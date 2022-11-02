|
02.11.2022 11:41:00
This Boring Real Estate Play Could Actually Make Investors a Fortune
Real estate can be a great way to build wealth over the long term, but the truth is that owning investment properties, investing in commercial real estate development, or fixing and flipping houses isn't for everyone. But don't worry. As legendary investor Warren Buffett has said, "[I]t is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results."This is as true in real estate as it is anywhere else. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) is an index fund that takes the company-specific risk out of real estate investing and is considered a boring investment by many. But you might be surprised at the long-term potential.Real estate stocks are already considered to be rather boring by many people. Most real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are designed to produce consistent, predictable income over time, and their businesses are often not very exciting. After all, the core business of most real estate stocks is simply acquiring or building commercial properties and then renting the space to long-term tenants. Not exactly as thrilling as say, software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses or the latest in consumer electronics.Continue reading
