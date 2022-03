This Boring Stock Could Be a Cash Cow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) purchases, leases, and resells marine cargo containers. It's not a flashy tech company, but its numbers show a solid and profitable business.In this video clip from "The Rank," recorded on Feb. 14, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall discuss some reasons to take another look at this "boring" business. Continue reading