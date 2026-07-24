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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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25.07.2026 01:45:00
This Brilliant ETF Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $1 Million. Here's the Math.
Retiring with $1 million in the bank is a dream for many Americans, and it's becoming an increasing reality for those who invest consistently in the stock market.There's a simple formula for maximizing your odds: start early, diversify, and add funds consistently. While creating your own portfolio of around 50 carefully curated stocks is your best chance at success, it can be surprisingly easy to get there by choosing a growth-oriented exchange-traded fund (ETF) in addition, or even on its own.One fantastic option is the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ: VONG). It has an excellent long-term track record and could make you a millionaire if you invest $100 a month for 30 years. Here's how it works.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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