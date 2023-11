This Brilliant High-Yield Dividend Stock is About to Shift Into a Higher Gear

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) is having another very solid year. The global infrastructure operator is growing its earnings at a healthy clip, mainly driven by a couple of notable organic growth drivers.The company's already solid growth rate is about to get a meaningful boost from recently completed acquisitions. That will give the company more fuel to continue growing its dividend, which yields a very attractive 6.7% these days.Brookfield Infrastructure generated $560 million of funds from operations (FFO) during the third quarter. That was up 7% compared to last year. The company benefited from the strong underlying performance of its existing infrastructure businesses, most of which can raise rates in line with inflation. It also got a boost from completing $1 billion of capital projects over the past year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel