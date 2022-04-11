This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of Warren Buffett's favorite business attributes is a winning brand. That's because an amazing brand is a means for attractive financial attributes: high margins, pricing power, loyal customers, and the ability to grow around the world.While Coca-Cola and Apple are two well-known Buffett favorites, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway also owns a smaller position in an ascendant brand with ambitions to reach the heights of an Apple or a Coke.What's even more intriguing for investors? The company just announced a stock split and is down 55% from its highs, opening up a potential big opportunity.Continue reading