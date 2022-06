This Cancer Drug's News Could Mean Another Blockbuster for AstraZeneca

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the things that makes AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) a top growth stock is all of the different drugs it has contributing to its top line. It has multiple blockbusters that generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue for its operations. That diversification is important as investors know they aren't putting all their hopes on just one product.What should get investors even more excited, however, is the prospect that it could have another incredibly promising drug to count on: Enhertu. Enhertu is a cancer drug that AstraZeneca is developing and commercializing in partnership with Japanese drug manufacturer Daiichi Sankyo. The drug is still in its early stages and isn't a blockbuster just yet. But earlier this month, the company unveiled some impressive results from a study looking at how effective Enhertu was in treating breast cancer tumors with low levels of HER2, which is a receptor that it targets.