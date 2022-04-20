This Cannabis Company Just Pulled Off a Miracle

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In an industry that sometimes seems like it is full of disappointment with continuous losses and lackluster growth numbers, cannabis investors received a welcome surprise last week from OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI). The marijuana company reported its latest quarterly numbers, and they were full of positives.OrganiGram grew its sales and improved on its margins. By the marijuana industry's standards in Canada, that's definitely a small miracle, one that investors may not have been expecting. Let's take a closer look at the numbers and see if OrganiGram is a pot stock worth buying today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading