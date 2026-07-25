Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.07.2026 13:11:01
This Capricor Insider Sold 24,000 Shares Before the Drop. With a New Catalyst on the Way, Is It Time to Buy?
Karen Krasney, EVP, General Counsel of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), reported the exercise of 24,100 stock options and immediate sale of the underlying common shares for a total transaction value of approximately $732,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.38); post-transaction value based on June 25, 2026 market close ($30.40). 1-year price change calculated using June 25, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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