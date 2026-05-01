AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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01.05.2026 09:49:00

This Catalyst Helped AMD Avoid Bankruptcy, and It's Coming Back to Supercharge the Stock (Hint: It's Not Artificial Intelligence)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is quite upbeat about the prospects of its data center business over the next three to five years, and that's not surprising. The company's artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chips are set to be deployed in large volumes by numerous AI companies and hyperscalers.It has deals in place with OpenAI and Meta Platforms to deploy several gigawatts (GW) of its AI data center chips, which should open a multibillion-dollar growth opportunity for the chip designer. Management estimates that its data center business could clock more than 60% annualized revenue growth for the next three to five years.However, there's another potent catalyst that has driven significant revenue and earnings growth for AMD in the past, and it's about to return in a big way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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