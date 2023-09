This Cathie Wood AI Stock Just Announced a $500 Million Share Buyback. Should You Buy, Too?

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is undergoing a transformation. The now notable Cathie Wood AI stock (also an Alphabet investment) announced that co-CEO Robert Enslin, brought in to help co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines, will assume sole responsibility as the top executive at the company starting in January. The shake-up will send Dines to the role of chief innovation officer, heading up tech research and product development. It seems the executive shuffle is already changing UiPath's decision-making. During its Q2 fiscal 2024 earnings update -- the three months ended in July -- UiPath announced a $500 million share buyback plan, a type of return of excess cash to shareholders. With UiPath now indicating it sees its own stock as a good buy, is it time for investors to start buying again, too?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel