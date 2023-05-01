This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is on a Bull Run -- but Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood's ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF is known for investing in cutting-edge companies, whether their shares are up or down. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is one of her current holdings -- and its stock is definitely up, surging about 20% in the past year thanks to renewed investor optimism about the robotic surgery market where it is the leader. Could the stock climb further from here? Let's take a closer look and see.With Intuitive Surgical, the star of the show is its razor-and-blade business model. The company sells its Da Vinci-brand robotic surgical devices to hospitals (the razors), which then also need to buy things (the blades) like replacement parts, maintenance services, and the occasional upgrade to their set of robotic toolheads.Continue reading