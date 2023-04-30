30.04.2023 15:45:00

This Cathie Wood Stock Is Tanking In 2023. Here's Why You Should Be Buying It

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF buys shares of businesses that have the potential to change our world. Changing the world usually takes time, which is why Wood's fund isn't afraid of buying and holding shares of innovative companies even when their stock prices are way down.With its shares down 27% this year so far, Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) time in the limelight appears to be fading, at least for the moment. But in the long term, people who invest in it today have a good shot at seeing a significant gain on their purchase. Here's why. Wood understands that Moderna will continue to be one of the most important biotechs in the industry's history.Continue reading
