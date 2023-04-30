|
30.04.2023 15:45:00
This Cathie Wood Stock Is Tanking In 2023. Here's Why You Should Be Buying It
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF buys shares of businesses that have the potential to change our world. Changing the world usually takes time, which is why Wood's fund isn't afraid of buying and holding shares of innovative companies even when their stock prices are way down.With its shares down 27% this year so far, Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) time in the limelight appears to be fading, at least for the moment. But in the long term, people who invest in it today have a good shot at seeing a significant gain on their purchase. Here's why. Wood understands that Moderna will continue to be one of the most important biotechs in the industry's history.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,80
|11,76%