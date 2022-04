This CEO's Prediction Is Coming True

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors don't often like volatility. The ups and downs can rattle the nerves of even the most seasoned among us. It's just as true for the bond market as it is for the stock market. But not everyone feels that way.MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) runs an electronic bond-trading platform. And those swings in prices translate into opportunity as bond traders turn to it for transparency in an opaque industry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading