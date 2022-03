This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory.Yet Dutch Bros is changing how it wants to finance that expansion, and if it pans out as expected, it could jolt its bottom line in the years to come. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back.Since the change promises greater cost-savings and ultimately an improved bottom line, investors might want to pick up shares of the drive-thru coffee chain on such weakness.Continue reading