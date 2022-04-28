Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.04.2022 12:20:00
This Chart Is Why I'm Not Worried About Guardant Health
Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) creates blood tests that inform oncologists of possible treatment options for cancer. It also offers a battery of testing that can alert clinicians to disease recurrence. This is commonly referred to as a liquid biopsy, a blood draw that could potentially replace invasive surgical biopsies.When cancer survivors are screened for recurrence, the results of this blood draw could mean holding off on the adverse effects of chemotherapy when there is no evidence of disease present. Or the test results could mean having to restart powerful treatment when there is early evidence of recurrence that might not have necessarily shown up with imaging or a surgical biopsy.So this high-resolution surveillance from the company's blood tests are prolonging and saving lives -- and it's a growing market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Guardant Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Guardant Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Guardant Health Inc Registered Shs
|60,86
|-1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.