This Chart Shows Where Tesla Goes From Here

The electric vehicle (EV) sector went mainstream last year as new options entered the market in categories including cars, pickup trucks, and semi tractor trailers. And 2022 was an especially transformative year for EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company earned $12.6 billion in net income in 2022 while generating $7.6 billion in free cash flow. That cash flow was achieved even after the company reinvested more than $7 billion in its operations last year.Those capital investments are needed to keep growing its auto-manufacturing business and fight competitors for market share as the industry grows. But Tesla's fourth-quarter results also showed there's more to the business than just car sales.