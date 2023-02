This Chart Shows Why Alphabet Is So Vulnerable to ChatGPT

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's only been days since Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, but Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock is already feeling the heat. Shares of the Google parent fell 12% over a two-day span last week after Microsoft unveiled the new version of Bing and as Alphabet 's competitor, Bard AI, disappointed in its presentation due to a factual error.Ever since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT last November, Alphabet has been rushing to come up with a response to protect its search empire. The company declared a "code red" over the threat, and co-founder Sergey Brin, who hasn't had a day-to-day position with the company in years, returned to the company to help develop a strategy.