|
11.08.2023 11:45:00
This Cheap Nasdaq Stock Could Double, and It Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Apple component supplier Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) has underperformed the broader market in 2023 so far, recording gains of just 17% compared to the Nasdaq Composite's gains of 33%. But that may be about to change, the chipmaker's fiscal 2024 first-quarter results indicate.Qorvo released its fiscal 2024 first-quarter results (for the three months ended July 1) on Aug. 2. The company's revenue and earnings were way better than what analysts were anticipating. More importantly, Qorvo delivered outstanding guidance for the current quarter that points toward a terrific sequential acceleration in its revenue.It won't be surprising to see this underperforming semiconductor stock step on the gas in the second half of the year. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!