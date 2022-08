This Cheap Tech Stock Soared 20%: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) saw its stock price soar 20% immediately after it released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022, enough to recover some prior losses and put the stock up 13% in total over the past month. A lot is happening at the company; new leadership, an activist investor, and strategic changes are coming. Those changes are likely in response to the stock being down 37% since January.Are Pinterest investors seeing clear signs of a massive comeback? Or is the post-earnings pop a mirage that will soon disappear? It's likely too early to answer definitively either way. But there are at least three reasons investors should remain cautious about the stock right now.Pinterest recently brought on a new CEO, Bill Ready, who came from previous executive roles within the financial technology space, including executive positions at Alphabet and PayPal Holdings, as well as CEO of PayPal's Venmo.Continue reading